Two people were killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon that closed U.S. Highway 12 outside of Naches.
Travis J. Taft, 23, of Yakima was driving west on U.S. 12 around 2:25 p.m. about four miles west of the junction with State Route 410 when he tried to pass another vehicle, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Taft lost control of his 2007 Kia Rio and went into the eastbound lane, where he collided with a 2020 Ford F-350 that was pulling a stock trailer, the release said. Taft and his passenger, 23-year-old Savannah R. Benson of Graham, were pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
The Ford’s driver, 22-year-old Israel Esquivel of Mattawa, was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.
The highway was closed until 6:30 p.m. when full traffic flow was restored, according to Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson Meagan Lott.
Troopers said everyone was wearing seatbelts, and attributed the crash to improper lane usage by Taft.
3 p.m. Thursday: U.S. Highway 12 is closed outside of Naches because of a collision.
The Washington State Patrol said the two-car, fatal collision was about 9 miles west of Naches.
The closure is at milepost 181, 4 miles west of the Highway 12 and State Route 410 junction, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
As of 3 p.m., there was no estimated time of reopening. There is no detour available.
Traffic alert in Yakima: WSP is on scene of a two car, fatality collision on SR 12 near MP 181. This is approx. 9 miles west of Naches. The hwy. is fully blocked. @WSDOT_East is also on scene.— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) May 4, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.