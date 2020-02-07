Yakima firefighters were called out three times Friday to rescue people stranded on islands in the Yakima River due to high water.
Crews were first called shortly before 2 p.m. Friday to Robertson Landing for a man who was camping on an island in the middle of the river and was stranded by rising waters, firefighters said. The Yakima Fire Department, assisted by Yakima County sheriff’s deputies, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and an ambulance crew were able to get the man off the island with an inflatable boat.
From there, crews went to Sarg Hubbard Park, where two people and a dog were on a nearby island. Fire department rescue swimmers went over and helped the people off the island.
A third person was stranded on an island near McGuire Community park. As of press time, rescue operations were continuing.