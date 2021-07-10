Updated 10:15 p.m.: A wildfire burning on Interstate 82 near Terrace Heights spread to more than 5,000 acres on Saturday night and prompted evacuation notices.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management issued Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders for the area north of Roza Hill Drive and east of North 57th Avenue south of the Yakima Training Center and along Chapman Road. Yakima Valley Emergency Management is providing updates on its Facebook page.
Residents in that area are advised to either evacuate now or be ready to go at a moment's notice, the advisory said. Weather conditions are working against firefighters it said, and a shelter will be open in a couple hours.
A Level 2 order means there's danger in your area. If you stay, be ready to evacuate quickly. A Level 3 order means danger is imminent. Leave immediately.
The Yakima Training Center Fire Department received a mutual aid request from Kittitas County dispatchers around 4:30 p.m. Saturday about two fires burning on the west side of I-82 near milepost 82, according to a news release from the training center.
The fire started by unknown means from Burbank Creek off the installation and spread east on to the training center, the release said.
Initially, the fire was estimated to be 300-400 acres, but because of winds, heavy fuels and dry conditions, it spread rapidly in a southeasterly direction. As of 8:30 p.m., it traveled through the canyon between Yakima Ridge and Umtanum Ridge and had grown to 5,000 acres, the release said.
Westbound I-82 was closed at milepost 26 due to a brush fire. People can use State Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon as an alternative route. Eastbound I-82 between Ellensburg and Yakima is open.
Travelers are urged to move over and/or reduce speed where responders are present or traveling along northwest and southeast I-82.
Firefighters from Selah, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, Yakima, the state Department of Natural Resources and the Yakima Training Center are responding, along with aircraft and bulldozer crews.
This story has been updated with new information.