UPDATE (9:15 p.m.): Yakima Valley Emergency Management has issued a shelter-in-place order for residents living within one mile of the Olympic Fruit warehouse west of Moxee.
The order is because of the potential for an ammonia leak at the burning warehouse, emergency management director Tony Miller said. It will be in place for most of the night.
Residents in the affected area are asked to stay indoors, shut windows, doors and vents, and keep air from flowing inside from outdoors.
Original story:
A fire broke out Friday afternoon at the Olympic Fruit warehouse just west of Moxee.
No one was injured in the blaze.
The call came in at 3:50 p.m. Capt. Ryan Evers of the East Valley Fire District said the blaze started when a forklift caught fire near a propane tank.
“Another propane tank next to it caught fire and then the building caught fire,” Evers said.
A second alarm was issued and several area fire departments assisted. Olympic Fruit is at State Highway 24 and Beaudry Road.
The fire was contained to one building and everyone got out safely, Evers said.
Reporters Joel Donofrio and Donald W. Meyers contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.