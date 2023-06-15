Update 4 p.m.: Interstate 82 between Yakima and Selah has fully reopened and the bridge has been repaired, WSDOT said.
10 a.m.: The Interstate 82 westbound bridge over the Yakima River is reduced from three lanes to one lane of traffic as work crews address a problem discovered during a Wednesday inspection.
Washington State Department of Transportation officials issued a “high alert” to motorists early Thursday, June 15, noting the two right westbound lanes on I-82 between Yakima and Selah, at milepost 31, are closed until further notice. The third, lefthand lane over the Yakima River bridge remains open.
“Travelers can follow the left westbound lane into Selah or merge right into westbound I-82 to Ellensburg,” the alert stated. “Plan for delays. Oversized loads are prohibited.”
WSDOT spokesperson Summer Derrey said a scheduled inspection on Wednesday discovered structural issues regarding load distribution. Riveting and other work under the bridge was underway Thursday morning, she added.
“It was a routine bridge inspection. They found an issue that needed to be addressed and they’re fixing it now,” Derrey said Thursday morning. “The problem should be solved today.”
Updated traffic and travel information is available by clicking on the real-time travel map at wsdot.com.
