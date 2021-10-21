The Grandview School District canceled classes and kept kids home Thursday after a receiving a possible threat of violence, according to an announcement on the district’s website. Classes will resume Friday with additional police presence on campuses.
Law enforcement became aware of the threat late Wednesday, according to a press release form the Grandview Police Department, which is handling the ongoing investigation. School officials canceled classes in the interest of safety.
The threat was made on the social media platform Snapchat and did not single out any particular school or individual, according to the release. Screenshots of the threat further circulated on the platform, making it difficult for investigators to determine its origin.
The district expected to have updates for families Thursday afternoon, district spokesperson Elena Olmstead said.
All after-school and extracurricular activities were also canceled Thursday, Olmstead said. The district is treating the day similar to a snow day and anticipates making up instruction later in the school year.
Olmstead said the district was grateful for its strong relationship with the police department.
“We have full confidence in our police department that this will come to some sort of resolution,” Olmstead said.
The Grandview Police Department asked anyone with information on the situation to contact law enforcement.
The Wapato School District also received threats of violence this month. Threats were made on social media against the district’s school and its students. By the end of last week, law enforcement officials said the threats had largely subsided.
Editor's note: This story was updated to include information from district officials and law enforcement. Additional updates may be added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.