UPDATE 9:05 a.m. - The Washington State Patrol has cancelled the Amber alert for 3-year-old Melody Lopez, saying that she has been found safe and the person that had her is in custody.
---------------
WAPATO — The Wapato Police Department is seeking information on a 3-year-old girl who was taken by her father, who is believed to be suicidal.
An Amber alert was issued for Melody Lopez, 3, who was last seen Monday. She is believed to be with her father, Jose Lopez-Madrigal, 32.
Melody has black hair, brown eyes, is 2 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white and red striped shirt and gray leggings, according to the Amber alert flyer posted on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.
Her father has black hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray/black baseball cap and has a distinct mustache.
His blue 1999 Honda Odyssey was located but the two are still missing.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911, the Wapato Police Department at 509-877-4275 or contact Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980 or online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.