The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a cash reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a firearms burglary in Sunnyside earlier this month.
An unknown number of suspects entered the Ace Hardware at 615 Yakima Valley Highway around 12:35 a.m. on June 6. The suspect or suspects took four pistols and more than $25,000 in cash.
ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade association for the firearms industry, is matching that amount, bringing the total to $4,000.
Anyone with information about those responsible or information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
Tips can also be sent to Detective Melissa Heeren at Sunnyside Police by calling 509-836-6230.
Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.
All calls and tips will be kept confidential.