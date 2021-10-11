The Yakima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a threat made on social media against Wapato Middle School last week. The department has not found any evidence to substantiate it, according to a district announcement.
School officials became aware of the threat Thursday evening, according to the announcement. They then contacted Wapato’s school resource officer, Bobby Miranda of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Department.
Students did not attend school Friday due to a previously scheduled staff professional development day.
The investigation is ongoing, though no evidence has been found to substantiate the threats, according to the announcement.
Nevertheless, the district is taking the threat seriously, district spokesperson Mike Balmelli said.
“In working with law enforcement and our other security measures that are in place, we're trying to make sure that the learning environment is as safe as we can make it for our students and our staff,” he said.
The placed extra school safety officers on its campuses Monday, with a concentration at the middle school, Balmelli said. Most of the district’s schools are in close proximity to one another.
Wapato Middle School serves about 800 students in grades 6 through 8.
This story is developing and may be updated later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.