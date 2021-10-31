Yakima County renters and landlords are seeing relief from rental assistance programs as statewide eviction protections end this week.
The transitional period mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee after the end of the eviction moratorium is set to expire Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, and Inslee said he has no plans to extend it. This means landlords can again being evicting tenants for not paying rent, but not without first considering assistance options, repayment plans and mediation.
About 4.5% of adults in Washington are living in households that are behind on housing payments and have low confidence about paying next month’s rent or mortgage on time, according to an Oct. 20 Census Bureau household survey. That number is down from 6% in July, when some rental assistance and resolution programs were not fully operational statewide.
Yakima housing provider Landon Glenn, who owns 47 multifamily units, said he’s seen improvement in the rental assistance process over the past few months. Late rental payments from his tenants added up to more than $150,000, but rental assistance has lowered that bill to about $80,000, he said.
“It’s been helpful for sure, and we’re grateful for it,” Glenn said. “But there’s been a lot of people who are not getting any help from anyone.”
Even as funds are being distributed, he said the system seems bogged down. Only some people are getting assistance and he has seen minimal results from resolution requests or repayment plans, he said.
Distributing the funds
Yakima County uses a lottery system to distribute rental assistance to eligible applicants.
“With the word lottery, it sounds like you have a chance for assistance, but it’s definitely not something that you feel confident that you’re going to get in all cases,” Glenn said.
The county has distributed about $6.5 million in rental assistance, human services director Esther Magasis said in an email. Rental assistance applicants must meet income requirements. The county system collects applications from the participating agencies and selects applicants on a rolling basis.
“Ideally, tenants that are behind on rent and their landlords will be able to work together to find a solution that avoids both eviction and loss of income for the landlord,” Magasis said.
Tenants and landlords can find mediation and communication support by contacting the Dispute Resolution Center for Yakima and Kittitas Counties, Magasis said.
The DRC’s eviction resolution program is mandatory in Yakima County. Yakima landlords are required to participate in the program before they can file an eviction action, DRC director assistant Felisa Gonzalez said.
“The moratorium is over, and landlords can evict based on nonpayment of rent along with other reasons,” Gonzalez said. “We are here to help provide services to both sides so they know how to move forward.”
Landlords must cooperate in the rent assistance eligibility process and participate in mediation. Tenants have 14 days to respond to the repayment plan and eviction resolution program notice, Gonzalez said.
“If nothing is resolved then we will issue a certificate of participation, which allows landlords to move forward with an eviction if that’s the next step,” Gonzalez said.
Any tenant facing eviction in Washington has a right to free lawyer.
If the tenant receives rental assistance, the landlord must accept the payment and end the eviction process.
Help available
Renters can contact the following organizations for information about the Yakima County rental assistance program:
Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic/Northwest Community Action Center
The Northwest Community Action Center’s emergency services program provides assistance with rent and rental deposits, spokesperson Kimberly Diaz said. The agency also offers energy assistance and home weatherization to qualified applicants, she said.
The action center is one of five agencies helping people enroll in the county rental assistance lottery. About 186 renters have been enrolled by the agency and 124 renters have been selected, Diaz said.
The agency’s services will not change with the end of the eviction moratorium bridge, Diaz said. People can call 1-800-485-8028 for assistance.
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services can also help enroll any qualifying Yakima County resident in the rental assistance program. Renters can call 509-249-6232 for the Yakima office or 509-515-0576 for the Sunnyside office, according to the county website.
Catholic Charities
Catholic Charities has enrolled 826 people and 293 distinct households into the county system, rental assistance coordinator Kassandra Luna said.
The agency refers people to additional local resources, and its services won’t change with the end of the eviction moratorium bridge, Luna said. Renters can call 509-965-7100 for more information.
OIC of Washington
Qualifying Yakima residents can enroll in the rental assistance program through the OIC of Washington by calling 509-452-7145, according to the county website.
Northwest Communities Education Center/Radio KDNA
The Northwest Communities Education Center and Radio KDNA have enrolled 668 households into the county lottery system, program coordinator Maria Serrano said. The groups provide services to lower Yakima Valley households facing eviction, she said.
Services will be available until funding runs out, Serrano said. People can call 509-854-2222 for more information.
