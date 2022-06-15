As part of its ongoing "Metaphysical Nights" series, the Yakima Unity Spiritual Center will discuss "Reincarnation, Grace and Karma" from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the center, 401 S. Eighth Ave.
Speaker Pierre Saget will cover the Akashic records and touch on the life timeline of Edgar Cayce. Saget has studied at the Paramhansa Yogananda Institute, along with extensive study in the Edgar Cayce materials.
The Metaphysical Nights series meets the third Friday of each month. Attendance is free and open to all.
For more information, visit unityyakima.org or contact Chris Roybal at 509-575-5551 or Chris@UnityYakimaMail.org.
