YAKIMA – Unity Spiritual Center will host a pet blessing from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, as part of its monthly Metaphysical Nights program.
The event, at 401 S. Eighth Ave. in Yakima, will feature animal intuitive Melissa Henyan and a special pet blessing by LeAnne Watrous. Participants are encouraged to bring their pet or a picture of their pet for a blessing.
A donation of $5 is suggested, with all proceeds going to other Unity Spiritual Center programs.
For more information, call 509-575-5551 or visit unityyakima.org.
