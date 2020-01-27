The 2020 grant cycle for United Way of Central Washington is open, with strongest consideration given to programs that help people overcome intergenerational poverty by building resilience and closing opportunity gaps for youth.
Grants given in the fiscal year 2020 grant cycle will be two-year awards, with funding from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022, noted Jamie Shores, community engagement manager for United Way of Central Washington.
“As always, these awards will be contingent on United Way’s annual fundraising campaign,” Shores noted in information provided to United Way partners. All grant recipients are also required to complete mid-cycle reporting in 2021.
The 2019-20 fundraising campaign kicked off in September. United Way hopes to raise $1.5 million to support its 48 partner agencies in Yakima and Kittitas counties. The organization raised nearly $1.3 million in its 2018-19 campaign.
The 2020 grant process includes three phases: a letter of intent, an application and a site visit. Interested parties who are 501c3 organizations (with some exceptions) need to submit a letter of intent by Feb. 15, Shores said. Visit United Way of Central Washington’s website for information about how to complete a letter of intent: https://www.uwcw.org/our-work.
United Way of Central Washington is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year. Many of its partners offer specialized services to help those who have survived trauma. The organization has a new granting focus as its goal of strengthening communities and improve lives continues.
The office is located at 116 S. Fourth St. in Yakima. For more information, call 509-248-1557.