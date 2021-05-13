Members of the Unitarian Universalist Church in downtown Yakima will hold their final service in their current location Sunday.
Susan Kaphammer stressed the church isn’t closing; members are selling their building at 225 N. Second St. The neoclassical structure opened in January 1921 as the First Congregational Church.
“It’s been our home for 30 years, the last 20 of which we were owners,” Kaphammer said. “To honor that, we’re going to have a special service at 10 a.m. Sunday, to which the community is invited.”
COVID-19 guidelines allow 50% capacity for the in-person service, which will be the first since the pandemic began. The service will also be streamed live on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=zvkvPQnx3z0.
The special service will feature video messages or readings from ministers who have served during the church’s time in the building, Kaphammer said. Longtime church pianist Sunny Sonker will provide music.
“We want to honor our memories and also our hopes at this time of transition. We’re calling the service ‘Bridging,’” Kaphammer said
Unitarian Universalist Church members will be moving to leased space at at 407 N. First St. The church will probably be there about a year, Kaphammer said.
“We’re leasing space there on a temporary basis while we assess our needs for the future and what kind of building will best meet our needs to do what we want to do for our (members) and the community,” she said.