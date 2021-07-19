When Mike Buehler retired from his dental practice in 2010, he saw an underserved part of the community that could still use his help — the homeless.
So he raised $850,000 for a 200-square-foot dental clinic at the Union Gospel Mission’s North First Street campus.
Like the shelter’s medical clinic, it serves the homeless as well as low-income clients and senior citizens.
Buehler recruited 36 volunteer dentists to staff the clinic, which opened in 2013.
“Half of the dentists in town volunteered down there,” Buehler said recently. “That was the first time that was ever done.”
Buehler said he’d ask them to volunteer three days a year.
“Each would get one day every four months,” he said. “I had a couple dentists that gave me more than that.”
Between the volunteer dentists and minimal fees charged for who could afford to pay something, the clinic became self-sustaining.
But now its future is in peril. Buehler, 73, retired at the end of June and the mission is struggling to find a dentist willing to carry the torch.
“They’ve just not been able to get a volunteer to donate as much time as I did,” he said. “There’s a tremendous need out there, but it’s extremely tough to get enough volunteers.”
A dentist from the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic has been volunteering one day a week, but that arrangement ends at the end of August, mission officials said.
“It’s really uncertain; we’re not sure how much dentistry can continue here,” mission Executive Director Mike
Johnson said.
The mission plans to seek funds to hire a dentist and consolidate dental and medical services under one program, said Dr. Kristi Trickett, who heads the mission’s medical clinic. The consolidation will allow for cost savings such as cross-trained staff at the front desk and improved wrap-around services, she said.
“So when dental has a patient with a blood pressure of 190 over 100, they can ask us to see the patient,” Trickett said. “And when a patient comes to the clinic with a jaw pain or an abscess in a molar, we can have them evaluated next door.”
A brief history
Buehler said dentists have volunteered at the mission for more than half a century.
He said he began volunteering in the 1974, at the mission’s previous location on Front Street.
There was one dental chair and dentists did only tooth extractions, Buehler recalled.
Buehler worked four days a week in his private practice and volunteered one day a week at the mission.
In 2010, Buehler decided it was time to retire from his private practice. That’s when then-executive director Rick Phillips approached Buehler about erecting a new dental clinic.
“He said God told him I’d raise funds to do a clinic,” Buehler said. “And I said, ‘He didn’t tell me that.’”
Buehler did it anyway.
He averaged about 25 hours a week volunteering at the clinic. His time — coupled with the other volunteer dentists and a few paid staff — made it happen.
Only low-income patients without insurance were accepted, and they were charged on a sliding scale based on their income, Buehler said.
Those who had no income were required to volunteer at local organizations as a way to pay for the service, he said.
“I figured if they didn’t have money, they had time,” he said. “I tried to work it so that people had some ownership in it — it wasn’t just giving it to them.”
The clinic managed to stay afloat without any government grants or yearly fundraising, Buehler said.
Its most recent annual budget was $250,000, he said.
“We had enough that made it; we had a formula that worked,” Buehler said. “God provided. He took care of it and we were never without and that’s the way it’s supposed to work.”
Gap in coverage
The mission’s dental clinic provides service to those who otherwise wouldn’t receive it — adults without private health insurance.
Most dentists in the state do not accept government health insurance plans such as Medicaid because of low reimbursement rates, said dentist Steven Davis, who’s with the Farm Workers Clinic.
“That’s why we have an issue with adults accessing dentists through Medicaid,” he said. “That’s not just the Yakima Valley — it’s a state problem. We’re not unique in that problem in this area.”
The Farm Workers Clinic treats children on government health care plans but has no room to take adult patients, Davis said.
The state plans to increase the reimbursement amount paid by Medicaid for dental services, he said.
Meanwhile, the mission’s aim has been to fill that gap, Buehler said.
“That’s always kind of been our gap in our safety net, adult dental,” he said.
The mission’s clinic sees about 4,000 dental patients a year.
“Even now if we’re open full time, we won’t meet all the need,” he said.
About 30% of patients are senior citizens and the rest are mostly farmworkers, Buehler said.
“People don’t realize that senior citizens by and large don’t have dental coverage,” he said. “Senior citizens right now are a big gap.”
A new plan
The dental and medical clinics are housed in the same building but separated by a wall. That wall will be removed with one large counter serving both sides, Trickett said.
The mission will need to raise nearly $200,000 for the renovation and to hire a dentist, she said.
Then ongoing funding will be needed for the dentist’s salary — about $150,000 a year — and dental clinic supplies and staff.
The dental and medical clinics will have separate budgets but be housed under one roof as a care center, Trickett said.
“Our staff that runs the front desk will be cross-trained for medical and dental to help answer patient questions and do things like scheduling and answering phones,” she said.