Union Gap police plan to crack down on speeding this spring and summer.
Union Gap police officers have seen increased speeding along Ahtanum Road, Main Street and Valley Mall Boulevard, according to a news release.
Police in Union Gap commonly stop vehicles going 15-20 mph over the posted speed limit, the release said.
The department is planning emphasis patrols to focus on speeding.
"We believe this is necessary and hope that it will significantly impact the harmful driving behaviors contributing to serious injury and fatality collisions," the release said.
