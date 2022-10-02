WorkSource Yakima will have an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at its location in Union Gap. The free event is intended to connect individuals looking for work, skills training, or career counseling with available resources.
WorkSource, located just south of Costco in Ahtanum Ridge Business Park at 1205 Ahtanum Ridge Drive, is a statewide partnership of state, local and nonprofit agencies that provides an array of employment and training services to job seekers.
Services available in WorkSource centers include:
• Free access to technology such as computers, printers and phones.
• Career assessments.
• Career planning and connections to training programs.
• Connection to programs offering high school diplomas or GED.
• Services specifically for farm workers and veterans.
• Layoff assistance.
• Referral to community resources like community college, Job Corps, People For People, OIC, etc.
• Resume, interview, and job search assistance.
For more information, contact Michelle Smith, communications and employer engagement manager, at 509-574-1950 or email michelle.smith@co.yakima.wa.us.
