A Union Gap man died in a collision north of Toppenish early Saturday, the Washington State Patrol reported.
Felipe Uriostegui, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-car collision. It happened at 3:47 a.m. on U.S. Highway 97 approximately 2 miles north of Toppenish, the state patrol said in a news release.
Uriostegui and Jerry J. Levasseur, 70, of Goldendale were both northbound on U.S. 97 when Uriostegui's Toyota Corolla struck Levasseur's Chevy Silverado, according to authorities.
Uriostegui's car left the roadway, rolled and came to rest on its wheels. Levasseur wasn't injured. Both men wore seat belts, the release said.
The cause of the collision is under investigation, WSP said.
