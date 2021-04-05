Legacy Bricks, book sales, donations and more

The nonprofit Friends of Union Gap Library & Community Center is concentrating on fundraising for the future, with several options for those who want to help.

Legacy Bricks will secure donors a space in the building's c ourtyard. Cost is $75 through June 30 for $75 ($100 beginning July 1) for having a Legacy Brick custom engraved.

Order forms are online at friendsofuglcc.org and at Old Town Station, Jean’s Cottage Inn, Pepp’rmint Stick Drive In, First Baptist Church and Heritage Bank.

Supporters have held three book sales and plan another from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8 at Heritage Bank, 2205 S. First St. They have plenty of books and materials for the sale (though they wouldn't turn down donations). They could use volunteers, though.

Those who want to help should call Helen Canastey at 509-452-5987 or Maralyn Dover Killorn at 206-356-2973.