A single-wide trailer in Union Gap was destroyed by fire on Christmas Eve, fire officials said.
The home in the 2200 block of South Seventh Avenue was a complete loss, said Mike Trujillo, shift commander for the Yakima Fire Department. There were no injuries, and all of the occupants safely evacuated.
The Yakima Fire Department responded to a call around 6:15 p.m. and it took more than three hours to put out the fire. Seven rigs and 19 personnel were involved, including responders from the Union Gap police and public works departments.
Trujillo said about half of the structure showed smoke and fire when responders arrived. The structural integrity of the residence made it difficult for firefighters to put out the fire, he added.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
