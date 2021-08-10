The Union Gap City Council approved a resolution Monday night banning any local income tax, saying it would unfairly burden small businesses and residents.
“Such a tax would be in direct conflict with the high value the city places on promoting economic development through the attraction and expansion of financially healthy, family-wage-paying employers. Small businesses are the backbone of our local, regional, state and national economy and it is imperative that the city not put unnecessary hurdles in the way of the success,” the resolution said.
Union Gap’s resolution falls in line with a handful of other municipalities also opposed to such taxation.
Granger, Spokane, Spokane Valley and Battle Ground have enacted similar bans.
Meanwhile, the city of Yakima will let voters decide through a charter change proposal. Yakima City Council members last week approved placing the matter on the November ballot.
These bans are in reaction to a recent move by Seattle to enact a local income tax. The Washington State Court of Appeals struck down the tax as unconstitutional in Kunath v. the City of Seattle.
The court ruled the tax unconstitutional because it was a graduated tax. However, the court in that ruling also defined income as property and therefore subject to local taxation.