Yakima County’s unemployment rate remained in the double-digits in June, but it was several percentage points lower than a few months ago.
In June, Yakima County posted a 10.1% unemployment rate, according to new preliminary figures from the state Employment Security Department released Tuesday. The county’s rate was well above the same month the last three years, when it was in the 5% range.
The rate was lower than the 13.9% and 14.3% rates reported in May and April, respectively.
In June, 14,420 residents were unemployed, a 23.5% drop from just a month earlier.
June marked the start of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. While Yakima County remained in Phase 1 during the month, other changes enabled more residents to return to work. June also marked the start of peak agricultural activity, including the start of the cherry harvest.
However, the county continued to lose nonagricultural jobs year-over-year, according to the Employment Security Figures. In June, Yakima County had 80,900 jobs, a 8.6% drop from the same month in 2019.
Several sectors reported massive year-over-year losses including leisure and hospitality, which had 2,900 fewer jobs year over year; local government, which had 2,100 fewer jobs and health care, which had 900 fewer jobs.
Several industries did see a small increase or were flat to last year. Manufacturing reported 100 more jobs from a year ago. Construction and retail jobs were flat year-over-year.