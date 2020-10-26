The Bureau of Land Management will keep its Umtanum Creek recreation site open a bit longer as it waits for a contractor to begin construction on the suspension bridge.
A project to repair the historic pedestrian bridge and pave the access road and parking lot initially was scheduled to begin Monday with a completion date set for May 14, 2021. BLM recreation planner Diane Priebe said it's unclear when work will begin and the end date will likely be dependent on weather next spring.
The popular recreation site is in the Yakima Canyon.