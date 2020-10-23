The Bureau of Land Management plans to close its Umtanum Recreation Site for nearly seven months starting Monday.
Long-awaited repairs to the historic suspension bridge will keep the popular Yakima River Canyon site closed until a scheduled reopening date of May 14, 2021. Crews will replace the bridge deck and railing and put in new support beams.
Construction plans also include paving over the gravel on the site's access road and parking lot.
Hikers can still access the west side of the Yakima River by boat or via two trails -- the Yakima Skyline Trail starting in Selah off Buffalo Road and the Umtanum Creek Falls trailhead off of North Wenas Road.
District Manager Kurt Pindel said the repairs will benefit people for years to come.
“We’re encouraging visitors to visit nearby Lmuma Creek, Big Pines, and Roza recreation sites for river access, picnicking, and camping opportunities,” he said.
The suspension bridge was closed last month for a time because of the Evans Canyon Fire.