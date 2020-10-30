The Bureau of Land Management has pushed back the closure of its Umtanum Recreation Site until January, according to recreation planner Diane Priebe.
She said the contractor will be securing materials this fall and bridge repairs won't actually start until January 2021, rather than the originally scheduled Oct. 26. People can continue to access the popular Yakima Canyon site for recreation until those repairs begin.
It's unclear whether the delay will push back the tentatively scheduled re-opening date of May 14..