The Umtanum recreation area in the Yakima River Canyon will close Monday for long-awaited repairs to the historic footbridge.
Crews plan to replace the deck and railing, realign the suspension towers, add new support beams and improve the bracing and tensioning of the support structure, according to the Bureau of Land Management. Additional work to pave the access road and stripe the parking lot also will be completed.
All restoration will be in accordance with federal standards to preserve the history of a bridge built nearly 100 years ago. The area is expected to reopen May 14.
The project was initially scheduled to begin October 2018 and it was delayed again in spring 2019. An announced closure set for Oct. 26 of this year got pushed back once more as contractors worked to gather materials.
Those seeking access to the west side of the river at Umtanum will need to travel by boat or hike considerable distances from Ellensburg, Buffalo Road in Yakima or Umtanum Creek Falls.
Other recreation spots at Lmuma Creek, Big Pines and Roza remain open.