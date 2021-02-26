Long-delayed construction on the nearly 100-year-old Umtanum Creek Bridge began Thursday, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Contractors closed the popular Yakima River Canyon site earlier this week and it should be open again by May 14. Improvements to the 220-foot pedestrian bridge will include deck and railing replacement, realignment of suspension towers, new support beams, and bracing and tensioning of the support structure.
In accordance with standards for historical structures, the bridge should look mostly the same. The lower parking lot and access road will be paved and restriped during construction.
Initial plans called for construction to begin in late 2018. Those wishing to access the west side of the Yakima River before May will need to travel via boat or the opposite ends of the Yakima Skyline and Umtanum Creek trails.