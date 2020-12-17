An official with the U.S. Marshals Service received one of law enforcement’s most prestigious awards on Thursday for his work in violent crime reduction in Yakima County.
Raymond Fleck, a retired supervisory deputy, received a U.S. Department of Justice award for his work on Operation Invictus Civitas in Yakima in 2019 through the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.
Project Safe Neighborhoods involves collaboration among federal, state and local law enforcement to identify, investigate and prosecute people responsible for serious violent crimes in communities. The U.S. Attorney selected Yakima County for the project following a 38% increase in violent crime from 2014 to 2018 and the high number of gang- and gun-related violent crimes.
County stakeholders launched Operation Invictus Civitas, Latin for “undefeatable community,” in 2019 in response. The 90-day operation resulted in the arrests of 246 violent offenders, including 133 gang-related arrests, between June 3-Sept. 20, 2019.
William Hyslop, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, said there was 19% reduction in violent crime during that period compared to 2018.
U.S. Marshal for Washington's Eastern District Craig Thayer said Fleck was “absolutely instrumental” to Invictus’ effectiveness.
“It isn’t an easy process to put federal, state, local and tribal agencies together, to train, equip, and put an operation in place so it can be conducted safely and effectively,” Thayer said. “His (Ray’s) ability to plan, organize and make the necessary contacts was exceptional.”
Much of the operation’s success revolved around community connections made through social media, Thayer said.
Fleck thanked the partners involved, including the Yakima Police Department, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and community members.
“The reality is this operation couldn’t have been successful without amazing people. The entire community was involved,” he said.
Michele Maike, the director of Maike & Associates, who executed an analysis of whether Invictus was successful, praised Fleck’s interest in research and data in determining the operation’s strategic approach and efforts to raise funds.
Maike noted 211 of the arrests occurred within the city of Yakima, and 47% of those arrested were gang members who on average had 15 prior arrests, five felony convictions, and existing relationships with criminal networks. One in 10 had been carrying a firearm, she added.
“This did really have an impact,” she said.
Hyslop said the work in Yakima County is not done.
“We will continue to work together,” he said. “This county deserves peace and a safe and secure community.”