Two men were injured and a 9-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 12 west of Naches was closed Wednesday morning after a tractor trailer and pickup collided, state officials reported.
Washington State Patrol said a tractor trailer driven by Danny Williams, 64, of Chehalis, Wash., was traveling east on U.S. 12 near milepost 178 and crossed the center line around 6:45 a.m.
Williams' vehicle struck a westbound Ford F-350 driven by Richard Rinehold, 64, of Sunnyside, WSP reported. Both vehicles were reported as "totaled" by state patrol.
Williams and Rinehold were taken to Yakima Memorial Hospital with undisclosed injuries, police reported. Both were wearing seat belts.
U.S. Highway 12 reopened after 1 p.m. after it was closed in both directions because of the collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
