U.S. Highway 12 is closed in both directions west of Naches and near Rimrock Retreat because of a serious injury collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The closure is westbound at milepost 183, 7 miles west of Naches, and eastbound at milepost 174.5, near the Rimrock Retreat, until further notice.
