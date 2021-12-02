U.S. Highway 97 has reopened in both directions just south of Toppenish after a collision Thursday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash at Larue Road, and the Yakima County Coroner’s Office confirmed that there was a fatality.
The roadway reopened at about 3 p.m, according to the transportation department.
This story is developing and will be updated.
