Traffic is fully flowing again after a Friday morning crash on U.S. 97 south of Toppenish forced a partial closure.
The route was down to one lane of alternating traffic at Milepost 41, 20 miles south of Toppenish, and was fully reopened about 12:45 p.m., according to releases from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
