An early morning collision blocking US 97, 17 miles south of Toppenish. 

U.S. Highway 97 is down to one lane near Toppenish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation website.

There was a semi collision at approximately 4:30 a.m. at milepost 44, 17 miles south of Toppenish.

There is no detour. Traffic is stop-and-go

The blockage will last for an extended period while a crane removes the vehicles.

There is no further information or an estimated time for reopening.

