U.S. Highway 97 is down to one lane near Toppenish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation website.
There was a semi collision at approximately 4:30 a.m. at milepost 44, 17 miles south of Toppenish.
There is no detour. Traffic is stop-and-go
The blockage will last for an extended period while a crane removes the vehicles.
There is no further information or an estimated time for reopening.
