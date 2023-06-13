Preliminary site work is underway for two summer roadwork projects on U.S. 12 in the Upper Yakima Valley, Washington State Department of Transportation officials say.
A repaving project on six miles of U.S. 12 near Gleed and Naches, between Allan and Mapleway roads, is planned for July, with daytime single-lane closures in both directions, WSDOT spokesperson Summer Derrey said.
Also planned in July are repairs to the westbound U.S. 12 bridge deck over Gordon Road, just north of Yakima and just west of the U.S. 12 interchange with Interstate 82. Construction and detours for the $10 million project are expected to start after July 4.
During construction, two lanes of traffic will be open in each direction on U.S. 12 by shifting one lane of traffic onto the adjacent eastbound bridge, Derrey said. Access entering and exiting North First Street in Yakima will be limited at times but alternate routes will be available and noted on signs.
Residents who live near Gordon Road under the bridge will have full access to their homes, Derrey said.
No construction is planned during the winter months and all routes will be restored to their normal configuration. Construction will resume in 2024 as crews repair the eastbound U.S. 12 bridge above Gordon Road. The project is scheduled for completion by fall 2024.
Updated information on all WSDOT road projects is available at wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map.
