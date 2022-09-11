U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass reopened on Sunday night with evacuation levels reduced for the Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood.
As of 7 p.m. Sunday, U.S. 12 and State Route 123 reopened, according to fire updates on Inciweb.
The roads closed Friday afternoon because of the Goat Rocks Fire.
Evacuation levels were reduced with the Timberline community to the south of U.S. 12 at a Level 2 “be set.” All other areas, including the community of Packwood, were reduced to Level 1 “be ready.”
The update said the Goat Rocks Fire is still a threat with firefighters actively working in the area.
Lightning started the fire on Aug. 9, and it died down for weeks before taking off in high winds on Friday and moving toward Packwood. It was 2,842 acres as of Sunday.
