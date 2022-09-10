U.S. 12 over White Pass closed on Friday afternoon as the Goat Rocks Fire threatened the Packwood area.
The road is shut down at Oak Creek, milepost 183, 7 miles west of Naches, with only local traffic allowed beyond that point. All westbound traffic is prohibited past milepost 151 at the White Pass summit.
Eastbound is closed at milepost 131 in Packwood for fire operations, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Transportation.
There is no estimated time for a reopening and travelers are urged to use an alternate route and expect delays.
Fire information
The Goat Rocks Fire is burning about 2 miles east of Packwood. The fire was caused by lightning on Aug. 9 in the Goat Rocks wilderness area.
The fire died down for weeks but picked back up in Sept. 9 because of high winds, and is continuing to grow, according to Inciweb. It was estimated at 1,800 acres on Friday night, according to a news release announcing a state fire mobilization.
Lewis County Emergency Management is providing evacuation information for the Packwood area.
As of Friday afternoon, neighborhoods east of Packwood -- Timberline, Goat Rocks, and High Valley -- were under a Level 3 evacuation, or "go now" status. The community of Packwood is under a Level 2 "get set" notice and should be prepared to evacuate. Evacuees can go to the White Pass School, located at 516 Silverbrook Road in Randle.
Additional information on the fire is available here.
Mount Rainier National Park
Crews also have closed both directions of State Route 123 between U.S. 12 and south of the Ohanapecosh Campground in Mount Rainier National Park. Commercial vehicles are prohibited in Mount Rainier National Park.
Ohanapecosh Campground and visitor center are open. With the exception of the southern end of SR 123, all roads within Mount Rainier National Park remain open, according to a news release from the national park.
Mount Rainier National Park has temporarily banned campfires.
While no wildfires are burning inside the park, hot, dry, and windy conditions and poor air quality are expected to continue through the weekend, the release said.
