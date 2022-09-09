Wildfire danger and smoke forced the closure U.S. 12 over White Pass on Friday afternoon.
The road is shut down at Oak Creek, milepost 183, 7 miles west of Naches, with only local traffic allowed beyond that point. All westbound traffic is prohibited past milepost 151 at the White Pass summit.
Eastbound is closed at milepost 131 in Packwood for fire operations, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Transportation.
Crews also have closed both directions of State Route 123 between U.S. 12 and south of the Ohanapecosh Campground in Mount Rainier National Park. Commercial vehicles are prohibited in Mount Rainier National Park.
There is no estimated time for a reopening and travelers are urged to use an alternate route and expect delays.
Fire information
The Goat Rocks Fire is burning in the area, about 5 miles east of Packwood. The fire was caused by lightning on Aug. 9 in the Goat Rocks wilderness area.
The fire died down but picked back up in September after several days of red flag warnings, and is continuing to grow, according to Inciweb. It was 150 acres on Friday.
Lewis County Emergency Management is providing evacuation information for the Packwood area.
As of Friday afternoon, communities east of Packwood were under a Level 3 evacuation, or "go now" status. The community of Packwood is under a Level 2 "get set" notice and should be prepared to evacuate. Evacuees can go to the White Pass School, located at 516 Silverbrook Road in Randle.
Additional information on the fire is available here.
