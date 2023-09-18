U.S. Highway 12 is closed outside of Naches because of a brush fire.
Firefighters are responding to the brush fire in the 13000 to 14000 block of U.S. 12, which started around 1 p.m. Monday.
The road closure is for milepost 186 to 189, near the State Route 410-U.S.-12 Y intersection. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.
