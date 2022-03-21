A Yakima law firm and a faith organization have organized separate donation drives to help in Ukraine, with one underway and the other set for Saturday.
From 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, the Yakima Association of Faith Communities will collect donations at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 705 S. 38th Ave. in Yakima. Donations of first aid items, food and supplies are sought, according to a news release. The association is partnering with Meest, a Ukrainian shipping company, to deliver the items directly to Lviv.
First aid items include bandages of all sizes, saline eye drops, over-the-counter pain medications, antiseptic wipes, triple antibiotic ointment and Pepto-Bismol. Food items includes non-perishable products such as ramen noodles, easy-open meals or snacks; juice boxes, applesauce cups, instant oatmeal packs and granola bars.
Supplies requested are thermal underwear, blankets, gloves, backpacks, walkie-talkies, tents, sleeping bags, pads, lamps, candles, canisters for H2O and fuel and generators.
Matching funds
A fundraising drive by Abeyta Nelson Injury Law began last week and continues through April 4. Local donations will be matched by the law firm up to $10,000, a news release said.
The firm is not collecting items. Monetary donations will provide food, shelter and emergency medical care for the Ukrainian people.
To donate, write a check to the “Catholic Relief Services — Ukraine Relief Activities” fund. Checks may be mailed or dropped off at the Abeyta Nelson Injury Law office at 1102 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA 98902.
All donations, along with the Abeyta Nelson matching amount, will be mailed to Catholic Relief Services the first week of April, the release said. Donations to CRS are tax deductible as charitable contributions.
