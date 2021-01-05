Two Yakima police officers responding to a report of a stolen car at the Walmart on East Chestnut Street in Yakima were injured after they were hit by a fleeing vehicle Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The officers were in serious condition at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. They were alert and speaking, police said.
The officers were called to a report of a stolen car at 2:25 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot. When they were arrived, they tried to negotiate with the two people in the car to get out, who then hit the officers with the vehicle, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said.
At least one of the officers fired on the car as it left, Murray said. No one was hit.
The car was pursued through Terrace Heights past the landfill where the suspects crashed and were taken into custody, Murray said. They had minor injuries.
The officers' names were not released. A special investigation unit will look into the incident.
This story is developing and will be updated.