Two Toppenish children were killed Aug. 5 when the pickup truck they were riding in rolled over in Skamania County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Someone called 911 to report the crash on U.S. Forest Service Road 41 in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest shortly before 3:40 p.m., according to Skamania County Undersheriff Pat Bond. A second caller said the crash was serious.
Deputies reported that a 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck was trying to get over a water bar in the road about an hour north of Carson when it listed to the right and went down an embankment, ejecting all four people in the truck, Bond said.
Siblings Amara Johnson, 5, and Derek Wahsise, 4, were dead at the scene, Bond said, while the children’s mother, Tiffany L. Johnson, 36, was flown to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.
The driver of the truck, 46-year-old John L. Ruiz of Wapato, was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Vancouver. Ruiz's condition was not immediately known. Neither was Johnson's.
The crash is under investigation, Bond reported, but he said speed was not a factor.