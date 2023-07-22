Two teens were found shot to death at a home near Lions Park in Yakima on Friday afternoon.
Yakima police were called to a home near the park at 509 W. Pine St. at 3:47 p.m. to investigate suspicious circumstances and found a teen boy and girl dead from gunshot wounds, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said in a video message shared on the Yakima Police Department’s Facebook and Twitter pages at 8:54 p.m. Friday.
Both teens were high school age and were found dead at the home. Yakima police are still investigating and are not releasing any further information.
Murray said there is no threat to the community and that more information will be provided next week.
This is the fourth Yakima gun death in a week and the third in 24 hours, Murray said.
