Two high-ranking Selah officials will be retiring at the end of the year.
City Administrator Joe Henne and Clerk/Treasurer Dale Novobielski announced their retirement plans in June, according to a city news release. Both men will step down Dec. 31, but will be working with their replacements.
Henne previously worked as the city’s public works director since 1996, and was promoted to city administrator to replace Don Wayman, who was fired in May 2021.
The two officials have a combined total of 61 years of service in the city government, the release said.
The salary range for the administrator’s position is $115,200 to $128,712, according to the city’s website, while the clerk/treasurer’s position has a salary range of $103,200 to $115,788.
To view the job applications, go to https://yhne.ws/44vgzZt.
— Yakima Herald-Republic
