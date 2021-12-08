The Yakima Herald-Republic has been selected as a Report for America host newsroom partner. The Herald-Republic joins an expanding network of some 270 newsrooms benefiting from the support of this nonprofit program.
Report for America announced nearly 70 new host newsroom partners Wednesday morning.
Through this partnership, the Herald-Republic will expand its coverage of health care in Yakima County. A second corps member will focus on economic and education issues in Central Washington’s Latino community.
Journalists interested in these positions can apply at Report for America by Jan. 31, 2022. The two new reporters start at the YHR in June.
Report for America is a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. An initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit media organization, it is structured to harness the skills and idealism of an emerging group of journalists plus the creative spirit of local news organizations.
Report for America is a two-year program (with an option for three) that delivers a wide range of benefits to its corps members. Beyond paying up to half of the journalists’ salaries, it provides ongoing training and mentorship by leading journalists, peer networking, and memberships to select professional organizations.
In the fall of 2020, the Yakima Valley was selected as one of four pilot communities for Microsoft's "Rebuilding Local News" initiative. The Herald-Republic serves as the lead newsroom for the local project, collaborating with the Herald's Spanish newspaper, El Sol de Yakima, and Radio KDNA in Granger.
Supported by the Yakima Valley Community Foundation, the project started early this year with a series on health care access in the Yakima Valley. The Vanished, the Herald-Republic's long-term investigation of the missing and murdered Indigenous people, is also part of the Microsoft initiative.
A third project, an exploration of violent crime and the criminal justice system on the Yakama reservation, launches later this month.
