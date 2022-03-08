Last year, the heads of Yakima County’s two largest police agencies said a package of police reform bills that came out of Olympia would hobble their efforts to protect and serve.
The restrictions covered the use of force, vehicular pursuits and certain types of police equipment. The Legislature has now revised some of those changes with several bills, including two that were signed by Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday.
Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell and Yakima police Chief Matt Murray said the changes restore some of the tools they say were taken away from police.
“We’re always going to err on the side of caution,” Udell said.
Those who pushed for last year’s package said some of the bills went too far in undoing protections against police brutality.
Among the changes are allowing police to use some physical force to get people with mental-health issues assistance, allowing police to pursue and detain people they believe committed a crime, and using 12-gauge shotguns for less-lethal rounds.
“All of these things are going to be very much a relief to the community,” Murray said. “We will be able to go back and take a community care role.”
The bills address a package of police reform bills lawmakers passed in the wake of nationwide anti-police-brutality protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for nine minutes.
Among the reforms those bills pushed were barring police from using military style equipment, such as rifles and machine guns with barrel sizes greater than .50 caliber, only allowing police pursuits if an officer could say someone was more likely than not to be a crime suspect, and limiting officers’ ability to use force.
Udell and Murray said those changes meant that police found themselves in the position of sometimes allowing a suspect to get away because they couldn’t meet the burden of proof to pursue or stop them for questioning, or to provide security for paramedics when dealing with someone having a mental-health episode because there was no legal grounds to even grab the person’s arm.
“We had a case where the suspect was described, we found someone who matched the description, but we could not stop them,” Murray said, because they could not meet the standard of probable cause to justify the stop.
Changes this year
Several bills addressing the issues were passed this session, with Inslee signing two last week that addressed police concerns.
Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, said legislators kept their promise to revisit the issues that were raised with the bills last year. Mosbrucker had a bill that addressed all the issues that was ready to be introduced should any of the individual bills failed to pass.
“I feel like we found a balance between accountability for law enforcement as well as giving them the tools to keep the community safe,” she said.
Inslee signed House Bill 1719 on Friday, which modified the restriction on military equipment and firearms to clarify that shotguns were permitted for use by police departments, along with 40mm projectile launchers. Police say both used to fire less-lethal ammunition, such as “bean bag” rounds.
While Attorney General Bob Ferguson said last year that the ban on .50-caliber weapons did not apply to shotguns, which have a nearly 3/4-inch bore, Udell said the law’s wording was not clear enough, so he took the shotguns and projectile launchers from his deputies to be on the safe side.
“We like clear guidelines,” Udell said. He earlier said that was not an attempt at a “rulebook slowdown,” a tactic police use to protest by strictly following the letter of laws or policies.
He said the guns are being reissued in light of the change, which went into effect immediately.
House Bill 1735, which was also signed Friday, allows police to assist with calls for help with someone in a mental health crisis or a child who must be placed in protective custody, allowing officers to use some physical force.
Udell and Murray said that bill would allow police officers to assist designated crisis responders and paramedics by providing security at a scene.
“It’s naivete to believe that if someone’s a social worker or clinician that they’re better at de-escalation” than a police officer, Murray said. “I think the combination is powerful. We’re trained and we have the tools to make a scene safe. We’re not trying to do their job, but provide safety.”
Senate Bill 5919 and House Bill 2037, which passed in both houses, would allow police to engage in a pursuit if an officer has a reasonable suspicion that someone was involved in a crime, as well as to stop someone acting suspiciously for questioning.
Udell used the example of someone walking down the street at 3 in the morning carrying a television set. Under the law passed last year, a police officer would need to say that the person was more likely than not a burglar with stolen property rather than go with their suspicion and stop them for questioning.
Murray said allowing police to stop and question people who appear to have committed a crime is a “critical tool” for police.
Pursuits would be allowed if there was a reasonable suspicion that a violent or sex crime had occurred.
Members of the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability, the ACLU of Washington, and others spoke against SB 5919, arguing that the previous standards had not been given enough time to be processed, and that it would negate previous efforts to encourage officers to find alternatives to using force when possible.
There were also concerns that SB 5919 and HB 2037 would mean more force would be used against people of color.
