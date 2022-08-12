The Yakima Health District has confirmed two more monkeypox cases in the last week, making for a total of three cases in the county.
These numbers match predictions made by Washington Department of Health officials who said they expect monkeypox cases across the state to double every seven to 10 days. Most of the cases are in King County, 215 of 254. Nearby counties like Benton and Lewis are still reporting one case each.
The first case in Yakima County was confirmed on July 28.
The YHD reminds the public to keep a lookout for common symptoms and signs of a monkeypox infection such as rashes, lesions, fever and aches. If an individual believes they have symptoms of monkeypox, they should call their health care provider and avoid contact with others.
Monkeypox spreads mainly through direct skin-to-skin contact and contact with bodily fluids. People also can become infected through contact with the bedding or clothing of an infected individual as well as through prolonged face-to-face interactions. Cases of monkeypox are most common among people who are sexually active. Health officials emphasize that the virus can infect anyone.
Currently the health district is prioritizing its limited supply of Jynneos vaccines for close contact individuals.
Earlier this week, the federal government approved a plan to stretch the nation’s limited supply of monkeypox vaccine by giving people just one-fifth the usual dose. Research has suggested that the reduced amount is about as effective.
Nationwide, there are 10,768 confirmed cases of monkeypox. To date, no deaths caused by monkeypox have been reported in the U.S.
