Two promised contestants crowded into the District 4 race for U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, bringing the number of candidates seeking to represent Central Washington to eight so far.
Republicans Loren Culp of Moses Lake and Bradley Klippert of Kennewick filed their candidacies Tuesday, according to the Yakima County Elections Office.
They join the fold of candidates that include incumbent Dan Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican, as well as Republicans Jerrod Sessler of Prosser, Benancio Garcia of Sunnyside, Corey Gibson of Selah and Jacek Kobiesa of Pasco, and Democrat Doug White of Yakima.
In other news, businessman Kyle Curtis of Yakima filed for Position 2 on the Yakima County commission. The seat is now held by Commissioner Ron Anderson, who previously said he would not run for reelection.
Several candidates also filed for Republican and Democrat precinct committee officer on Tuesday.
Those bring the total number of filings to 106 candidates for 81 offices as of Tuesday evening. A list of candidate filings can be found on the Yakima County election office’s website.
The primary election is Aug. 2 and the top two candidates — regardless of party affiliation — advance to the November general election. Filing runs through Friday.
Candidates who have filed so far:
U.S. Congressional District 4
Dan Newhouse, Doug White, Corey Gibson, Benancio Garcia III, Jacek Kobiesa, Jerrod Sessler, Loren Culp, Bradley Kippert.
Secretary of State
Julie Anderson, Steve Hobbs, Bob Hagglund, Keith L. Wagoner
Legislative District 13, State Representative, Position 1
Tom Dent
Legislative District 14, State Representative, Position 1
Chris Corry
Legislative District 14, State Representative, Position 2
Gina Mosbrucker
Legislative District 15, State Senator
Jim Honeyford
Legislative District 15, State Representative, Position 1
Bruce Chandler
Legislative District 15, State Representative, Position 2
Bryan Sandlin
Yakima County Commissioner, District 1
Alex Roy
Yakima County Commissioner, District 2
Kyle Curtis
Yakima County Commissioner, District 3
LaDon Linde
Yakima County Assessor
Jacob C. Tate
Yakima County Auditor
Charles Ross
Yakima County Clerk
Mischa Venables, Billie Maggard
Yakima County Coroner
Marshall Slight
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney
Joseph A. Brusic
Yakima County Treasurer
Ilene Thomson
State Supreme Court, Justice Position 1
Mary I. Yu
State Supreme Court, Justice Position 5
Barbara Madsen
State Supreme Court, Justice Position 6
G. Helen Whitener
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 1
Gary Hintze
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 2
Brian Sanderson
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 3
Donald Engel
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 4
Alfred G. Schweppe
