Candidate filings for this year’s open offices fell to a trickle on Wednesday.
Two races had new candidates, according to the Yakima County Auditor’s Office:
• Legislative District 15, House Position 1: Jack McEntire, Democrat
• Yakima Superior Court Judge, Department 2: Bronson Faul, who will run against Elizabeth Tutsch
The weeklong filing period ends Friday at 4 p.m. Local and state elections officials encourage candidates to file online or by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The primary election is Aug. 4, with the general election following on Nov. 3.