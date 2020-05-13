Vote Button

Candidate filings for this year’s open offices fell to a trickle on Wednesday.

Two races had new candidates, according to the Yakima County Auditor’s Office:

Legislative District 15, House Position 1: Jack McEntire, Democrat

Yakima Superior Court Judge, Department 2: Bronson Faul, who will run against Elizabeth Tutsch

The weeklong filing period ends Friday at 4 p.m. Local and state elections officials encourage candidates to file online or by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The primary election is Aug. 4, with the general election following on Nov. 3.

