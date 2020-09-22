Two Lower Valley men were killed in a head-on collision early Tuesday morning when they went the wrong way on Interstate 82, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Seth O. Button, 35, of Toppenish was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Trailblazer east in the westbound lanes of the freeway around 3:20 a.m. a mile west of the Yakima Avenue interchange, according to a State Patrol news release. Button’s vehicle collided with a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 that was headed west on the freeway, the release said.
Button and his passenger, Neil Y. Sartain, 40, of Grandview, were both dead at the scene, according to the release. The Dodge’s driver, 60-year-old Curtis K. Hawks of Moxee, was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, where he was in satisfactory condition.
Troopers say the crash remains under investigation, and that all three people were wearing seatbelts at the time.
Interstate 82 westbound was closed for a few hours Tuesday morning at milepost 34 near Nob Hill Boulevard because of the collision.