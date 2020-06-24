A crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Kays Road and Lateral A Road near Parker killed two people.
The crash happened just before 11 a.m., when a commercial truck hauling sulfuric acid was hit by a small SUV.
The SUV was heading west on Kays Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign at Lateral A, according to a news release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. The SUV crashed into the commercial truck, which was southbound on Lateral A, spun several times, rolled over and burst into flames.
Deputies said the driver and passenger were trapped in the SUV and were dead when emergency units arrived.
The commercial truck slid and rolled onto its top in the crash, the sheriff's office said, and the driver was suffered minor injuries. No sulfuric acid leaked from the truck, according to the news release.
A third vehicle, described as a smaller pickup truck, was heading northbound on Lateral A when the crash happened, but deputies said the pickup managed to largely steer around the wreckage, just clipping the delivery truck and suffering minor damage to the bed.
The two people killed in the crash have been tentatively identified, according to the sheriff's office, but their names aren't being released pending notification of their families.
The road was closed for most of the afternoon, but reopened about 5 p.m., the sheriff's office reported.